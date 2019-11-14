The South Park Food Bank would like to express our thanks to Hans and Yvonne van Baal for allowing us to call their building home for the last 10 years.
Thank you for your support and generosity. Our new home is 501 Main Street, Fairplay, in the old county treasurer office. We are grateful to the Town of Fairplay for allowing us to use space at 501 Main.
We are grateful to you, our South Park community, for your support and partnership in our mission to care for neighbors who find themselves in need of food.
Thank you all.
The South Park Food Bank Board
Fairplay
