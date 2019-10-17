We really enjoyed the story “Take a walk with the Living Dead” (The Flume, Oct. 3, 2019) by Mr. Newton. The history interwoven with actual excerpts from The Flume from the 1800s made for a wonderful story. Great job
Ron and Kathy Smith
Bailey
