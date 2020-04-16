I am not sure when we will be returning to finish the legislative session. I am not sure if it will be in person or remotely. I am really not sure if we are legitimately in adjournment. I don’t know when businesses will be given the OK to reopen. Will masks will be a staple in our wardrobes. Would masks need to match the tie or perhaps take the place of the tie for business occasions? Will we ever be shaking hands again?
We need to return to finish the legislative session. A date of May 18 has been bought up but so has conducting the people’s business remotely. Under current conditions, I don’t support a remote session. If conditions were to suddenly take a drastic turn for the worse, there is a point where the constitutional requirement of passing a balanced budget by June 30 would surpass my concerns about passing laws while making it more difficult for citizens to participate.
But I cannot imagine conducting any business beyond constitutional requirements. Also, there is the pesky prerequisite that we meet to change state statute and our rules before even that was allowed.
Several of us senators believe the course of action the majority party has adopted toward this temporary adjournment, while expedient, does not follow state statutes and legislative rules. I agree it would be cumbersome to adjourn properly, but rules are rules. However, that’s not a battle that can be won at this point and the primary risk isn’t to current legislation but to the possible use of these tactics by future majority parties for political gain.
When will stores open and people go back to work? Given several businesses are now limiting the number of people in the store, perhaps we could follow that example with restaurants opening to half of the posted capacity. As well as service providers, both medical and nonmedical businesses should be reopening if they can keep their clients a safe distance from each other. If the downward trend in new cases continues, perhaps we will see these limited openings by the end of the month.
Given a choice, wearing a tie wins over wearing a mask, but the tie has no useful health (or other) function so it’s not an either/or situation.
Look for more masks in the foreseeable future, but I sure hope it doesn’t become a regular part of leaving the house months from now.
As for shaking hands, that could easily become a thing of the past. A month ago it was awkward to begin to extend your hand out, only to pull it back. However, already people seemed to have retrained their hands to remain at their side as they greet each other.
I welcome your thoughts and comments on the happenings here at the Capital or back in the district. There are lots of ways to stay in touch. My office phone is 303-866-4877 and my mobile phone is 719-351-2121, or use email at SenatorHisey@gmail.com, Twitter, @SenDennisHisey, or Facebook Senator Dennis Hisey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.