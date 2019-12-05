Rocky Mountain Rural Health would like to thank the organizers of the annual benefit celebrating the nonprofits of South Park held Nov. 9 in Fairplay.
The event, hosted by South Park Chamber of Commerce, drew a big crowd. Everything about the evening was well done, from music by Split Window, to the delicious food prepared by local chefs, to the auctioneering skill of Miles Downare.
In the spotlight were local nonprofits, giving each of us the chance to showcase our respective passions. Rocky Mountain Rural Health is grateful for the opportunity to interact with our neighbors and to be able to share the important services we provide to our community.
We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the organizers of the benefit for sharing the proceeds in support of the nonprofits and all the good work we do, and a big thank you to the members of the community that gave so generously.
Rocky Mountain Rural Health
Fairplay
