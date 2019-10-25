A huge thank-you from MRHI (Mosquito Range Heritage Initiative) to all the volunteers who helped with the 2019 Annual Buckskin Cemetery Moonwalk. A thank-you to all the people who volunteered to be characters to tell their stories, the guides who led the tour groups and told their stories, all the cookie bakers and cookie tent helpers, the merchandise tent helps, the three gentlemen who made parking possible, the setup and cleanup crews, the people who came to help with the cemetery cleanup in the frigid windy weather, Shirley Septic for providing the porta potty, and Almart for donating many of our cups for hot chocolate and cider.
This event could have happened without all the 35+ volunteers who gave their time. Also, a big thank-you to the public for coming to enjoy the Moowalk tour. We had over 480 people who visited, and thank you for your donations to help with MRHI’s efforts.
Thank you,
Kathy Butler
MRHI Moonwalk 2019
