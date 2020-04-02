In The Flume “Democratically speaking,” March 20, Bob Seay says, “The Census Bureau cannot release any information that might identify a specific individual … . By law, all information … is confidential and cannot be shared with any other agency or organization … This information cannot be used against you in court or by any government agency, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”
Fact check: in 1940, the Census Bureau was bound by similar confidentiality laws. That did not stop them, three years later, from handing over to federal law enforcement a list of Japanese Americans, including names, addresses, and citizenship status (Seltzer and Anderson, “Census Confidentiality under the Second War Powers Act (1942-1947),” margoanderson.org/govstat/Seltzer-AndersonPAA2007paper3-12-2007.doc). This was during a time when simply having Japanese ancestry was grounds for incarceration.
Abuse of census data is not limited to the 1940s. It happened again in the 1980s (Bovard, “Honesty May Not Be Your Best Census Policy,” jimbovard.com/Bovard_Wall_Street_Journal_1989_Honesty_Not_Best_Census_Policy.htm) and in 2003 (“Department of Homeland Security Obtained Data on Arab Americans From Census Bureau,” www.epic.org/privacy/census/foia/default.html).
We live in a time when a multitude of databases, government and commercial, try to record every aspect of our lives and keep these records forever.
Some fact about you, recorded in a database, that’s perfectly innocent today (and, you thought, perfectly confidential) may tomorrow become grounds to embarrass you, harass you, spy on you, keep you out of a job, deprive you of your rights, confiscate your guns, or even imprison you.
Seay says it’s “important to count everyone” in the census. Fine. Census Bureau, here I am: one person. Make a tally mark. But that’s all you need to know about me.
Ian Whittle
San Manuel, Ariz.
