It was another great Cowboy Christmas in Bailey, thanks to an amazing group of volunteers who worked so hard to put this annual event together for the community. You all are so appreciated and I’d like to thank each and every one of you:
Number one of course is Santa - we love you.
Park County for the venue, and the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District for their help this year.
The Platte Canyon Area Chamber of Commerce for sponsoring the event and Mount Bailey Productions for the photos with Santa.
My amazing team of elves. You guys are awesome:
Melissa and Steve Barnes, Joyce and Patrick Shedd, Stephanie Kunkle, Julie Flukiger, Sue Heckman, Madi and Glenn Ellis, Michelle and Cam Nortnik, Jessica Bartak and her team from the Boys and Girls Club, Richard Fowler, Ann McQueen and Lynn Griffin.
Jennifer Adams and Jessica Blackburn for a whole lot of face painting, and the amazing group of 4-H parents and kids and Park County Fair Royalty ladies. These kids worked so hard all day running activities and serving up hot dogs and drinks for the crowd.
Beth Kosar and Fitzsimmons Middle School Sea Camp families for providing hot chocolate, and Chip Thomas for donating the cups and lids.
A huge shout out to Brian O’Reilly for being our master of ceremonies and getting the parade across U.S. Highway 285 in one piece.
Bailey Propane for providing propane for the s’mores fire pit.
The Barrel Riders band and Michelle Rosnack for your Christmas tunes.
All the businesses that donated turkeys this year. Winners, please pick up your turkey at Aspen Peak Cellars in Bailey.
Thank you to all who entered the parade this year too. The new Can O’ Beans trophy went to the Platte Canyon Wildfire Module this year; great job, guys.
We appreciate the community coming out to help us ring in the Christmas season.
Thank you so much everyone.
Kris Ellis
PCACC Cowboy Christmas Committee
