It seems that everyone in Colorado agrees we need to do more to improve the condition and capacity of our roads. After that the unity begins to crack as people talk about funding and priorities.
The Republicans in the Senate are calling for the same additional $300 million in general fund that we saw in last year’s budget. The Governor asked for $55 million in his budget proposal, and the Democrats are not talking about a number.
Every year the Joint Budget Committee starts with the entire state budget from last year and then decides how much to add to each program, a necessary but complicated and time-consuming process. During the Joint House and Senate Transportation Committee meeting with the JBC on opening day, I inquired as to why the transportation budget is treated differently, since it basically gets zeroed out each year and any money it receives from the general fund is considered one-time funding.
It’s one of those questions where you know the answer but it needs to be asked anyway. The short answer is transportation has other sources of funding that are supposed to be free of political influence, allowing it to not have to compete against education, public safety and the rest of where we spend your $33 billion.
Here in broad strokes is where last year’s transportation budget of $1.99 billion came from. General fund $550.5 million, that includes the $300 million that was added late in the session.
Highway Users Tax Fund $602.2 million, Federal programs $640.7 million, Bridge Enterprise Fund $120.9 million and $75.7 million in other revenue.
Just to further complicate the issue, when bonds or COPs are issued, such as with SB17-267, which is worth $2 billion over four years, the funds to make those payments move from the general fund to a dedicated fund, and that total was $81 million for this budget year.
In the last two decades we have seen general fund revenue to the Colorado Department of Transportation move from virtually nothing in eight of those years, to several good years including last year as the high-water mark.
It’s time we put a stake in the ground, picked a number and said this is going to be the baseline. When that happens, transportation will be like any other program, like any other line item in the budget. This is the base and we look at how much we add when the JBC convenes every November.
While probably still not enough, last year’s number is not politically feasible, but I’m willing to listen to suggestion.
If we start at the Governor’s $55 million and add for inflation as well as additional revenue in the good economic years such as we are experiencing now, at the end of the next two decades, we could be talking about real money. Just saying.
