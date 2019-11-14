Once again, this community has outdone itself in its level of support of the annual celebration of Halloween at South Park City Museum. Thanks to all of you who donated candy, cookies and cash for the treats part of “Trick-or-Treat” and a big high-five to the folks who guarded the donation jars at local businesses, decorated the buildings, created the spooky (or otherwise) characters handing out all the candy, the participants in the flash dance, and the parents who bundled up their kids so they could enjoy the snowed-in venue in relative comfort. That is an awesome effort for an event that lasts less than two hours, but worth every minute. A great big thank-you to all of you from all of us.
Event Coordinators,
South Park City
Fairplay
