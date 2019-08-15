Thank you from the Ute Trails Muzzle Loaders for the Bayou Salado Rendezvous.
The Ute Trails Muzzleloaders wish to thank the town board of Fairplay, especially Mayor Frank Just and Special Events Coordinator Julie Bullock, in helping make our Mountain Man Rendezvous a huge success.
Also a special thank-you to mine owner Mike Sorrell for a safe place to hold our black powder competitive shoot.
Thanks to Fairplay for providing us with porta-potties, a dumpster and especially letting us use the River Events Site; we could not have done it with out you.
For those of you who did not make it over, we hope to see you next year.
Some of what we did:
We had native story telling by Cindy Okeef, tipi tales and culture by Mary Stenulson, fur trade traps, tools and history by Mike Johnson and Dan Delaney, and instruction and practice by everyone in tomahawk and knife throwing by all our members for the general public.
Our Booshway (leader) John Rubner and Segundo (second in command) Bruce Stenulson, along with President Dan Delaney made all the planning so worthwhile to run a great event.
The fireworks were a special treat and fantastic. At one time, from our viewpoint, they appeared to come out of the tipi’s top.
Thanks all for making it shining times for all.
Mary Stenulson
Ute Trails Muzzleloaders
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.