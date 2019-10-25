My husband Ric Thompson and I want to thank the community at large for their generosity, compassion, and thoughtfulness.
We lost our home to a fire two weeks ago. So many people in the community offered assistance to us. Many people we do not know personally talked with our friends to offer aid. The loss of the house is devastating, but I have been so moved by the people in the community.
It makes me more emotional than the actual loss. Our special thanks to friends (they know who they are), who brought food, clothes, shoes, etc. Business owners have been kind and generous. Never doubt the inherent goodness of people. They are our life staff. During a truly trying time, we are uplifted by the people here, and words will never be enough to say “thank you.”
Kathy Walter and Ric Thompson
Fairplay
