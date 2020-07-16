Many Democrats prefer to stay on the sidelines rather than getting involved with politics, local or otherwise. I used to be one of those people. I always voted and often donated to campaigns, but more than that was just not part of my personality. That all changed after the 2016 election, which completely devastated me. I didn’t even know that Park County Democrats existed, and now I am its chair. I had never marched in my life but myself and some friends joined the Women’s March in Denver in January 2017, and other marches and demonstrations since. Fortunately, I am not alone. Nationally and locally, Democrats, unaffiliated voters, and even some Republicans are stepping up to do everything they can to make sure that Donald Trump doesn’t get elected for a second term.
This is a speech from Steve Schmidt, a Republican, who ran John McCain’s 2008 campaign for president:
“Donald Trump has been the worst president this country has ever had. And I don’t say that hyperbolically. He is. But he is a consequential president. And he has brought this country in three short years to a place of weakness that is simply unimaginable if you were pondering where we are today from the day where Barack Obama left office. And there were a lot of us on that day who were deeply skeptical and very worried about what a Trump presidency would be. But this is a moment of unparalleled national humiliation, of weakness.
“When you listen to the president, these are the musings of an imbecile. An idiot. And I don’t use those words to name call. I use them because they are the precise words of the English language to describe his behavior. His comportment. His actions. We’ve never seen a level of incompetence, a level of ineptitude so staggering on a daily basis by anybody in the history of the country whose ever been charged with substantial responsibilities.
“It’s just astonishing that this man is president of the United States. The man, the con man, from New York City. Many bankruptcies, failed businesses, a reality show, that branded him as something that he never was. A successful businessman. Well, he’s the president of the United States now, and the man who said he would make the country great again. And he’s brought death, suffering, and economic collapse on truly an epic scale. And let’s be clear. This isn’t happening in every country around the world. This place. Our place. Our home. Our country. The United States. We are the epicenter. We are the place where you’re the most likely to die from this disease. We’re the ones with the most shattered economy. And we are because of the fool that sits in the Oval Office behind the Resolute Desk.”
Schmidt is a lifelong Republican and has worked actively for Republican candidates and campaigns for years. He is a founder of The Lincoln Project, an effort aimed at beating Trump in November.
There are about 2500 registered Democrats and about 5000 unaffiliated voters in Park County and we need your help to get out the vote before November. President Trump has shown us that we can’t sit on the sidelines and hope that someone else will do the work. It’s up to us.
Please join us. Email chair@parkDems.org or visit www.ParkDems.org and volunteer to do your part. If you have talents, I’m sure we can use them. Getting out the vote costs money so we can always use donations, and there is a button on the website for that purpose. You can also send a check to Park County Democrats, PO Box 67, Guffey, CO 80820.
