Republicans are absolutely correct when they say that companies do not pay taxes. Any tax increase that corporations might face is simply passed along to consumers through price increases. Consequently, any corporate tax increase is actually a tax on consumers. This is basic Republican philosophy. And it is correct.
So why has President Trump forgotten this basic economic fact? According to J.P. Morgan, the tariffs on Chinese goods will cost the average American $1,000 a year, as Americans continue to buy Chinese goods because they have no choice.
You can expect to pay more for phones, TVs and other technology. You can also expect to pay more for food, as tariffs are imposed on farm equipment. Shipping, air travel and other large swaths of our economy will all face higher operating expenses. And all of those increases will be passed along to the consumer.
China will pay for the taxes just like Mexico is paying for President Trump’s wall.
Tariffs are not a new idea. One of the first laws passed by the first Congress was the Tariff Act of 1789, to protect American manufacturers from foreign competitors. Alexander Hamilton argued that if imported products cost more, people would be more likely to buy products that were made in America.
That kind of protectionism makes sense for a nation that wants to protect domestic businesses and to boost an emerging manufacturing base. The 1789 Tariff Act also provided money for the new American government as tariffs were collected on imported goods. President Trump’s tariff, will also go to the U.S. Treasury, along with the rest of the taxes that Americans already pay.
Congratulations. You are about to pay an additional $1,000 a year in taxes, courtesy of President Trump and the Republican Party. And you will get nothing in return.
What is he protecting? No cell phones are made in the United States. President Trump himself noted that no TVs are made in America. Patriotic Americans who want only Made in America products have no choice but to buy Chinese imports if they want certain things.
American companies that rely on Chinese components are also affected, as the tariffs disrupt supply lines and raise the cost of doing business. The interconnected nature of the global economy means that even American companies that are supposed to be the beneficiaries of protective tariffs are not safe.
U.S. Steel has lost about 70 percent of its market value, or $5.7 billion, since tariffs were imposed on imported steel 17 months ago.
Meanwhile, China and other nations targeted by the President are imposing retaliatory tariffs and restricting imports. Colorado will lose $554 million in exports to China and an additional $8.2 million from what would have been exports to Europe. Farmers, ranchers, makers of medical products, and other workers are paying for this punitive strike in this trade war, not China.
How much are you willing to pay for President Trump’s tariff?
