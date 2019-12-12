I am writing to express my concern related to the Intermountain Rural Electric Association cooperative that provides power service to our area. I am a customer, and thus a part owner in the business, as are many of Park County’s home owners.
Last weekend, most of us were without power due to the adverse weather that struck Colorado, causing the windstorm that closed U.S. Highway 285. I completely understand that Mother Nature has her moments, and that they can be quite impressive when they occur.
What I cannot understand, however, is how our energy cooperative could be so poorly prepared for such an event, that it would take them 20 hours, nearly an entire day, to restore power to my neighborhood.
To me, that is an unacceptable response time, and I demand that IREA explain to the thousands of people that were left to deal with bitterly cold temperatures all night long exactly why they took that long to get the electricity back on in our homes.
Last Saturday’s storm was a warning shot, and IREA needs to pay attention. This is a perfect time for them to review the situation, learn from the mistakes that were made and create an improvement plan.
My greatest fear is that the next time this happens, it won’t end so well. We are all very fortunate that, with those bitter cold winds, no one perished in the power outage fiasco that occurred overnight Nov. 30.
If our energy co-op doesn’t get more serious about resolving power outages in a timely manner, it’s only a matter of time before it will happen. And when it does, it will be just like we all watched happen in the California wildfire that was caused by old equipment used by their energy company, ending up in very costly and messy litigation.
William Crower
Indian Mountain
