The Park County School District RE-2 held a productive work session with a financial focus on Sept. 19, at which the South Park Education Association and other members of the public attended.
The work session included a review of the current fiscal year budget, direct communications with the district’s financial auditor, discussion of the district’s financial workings and budget operations, and overall finances.
The lengthy discussions and review provided the district’s board of education an opportunity to do its due diligence regarding the district’s current budget year, as well as to continue its fiduciary responsibilities to provide for the future fiscal stability of the district.
The session was also utilized to assist in the education of the district’s future board members who will be seated in November.
All of the financial documents discussed at the work session are available to the public through the district’s website at www.parkcountyre2.org/domain/47 under the District Information/Financial Transparency tab.
Kim H. Bundgaard, M.Ed.President, Board of Directors
Park County School District RE-2
