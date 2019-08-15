The Wilderness on Wheels Foundation wishes to thank all those who participated in our Music on the Mountain Festival. Hats off to the bands who donated their time and talent, all the volunteers, 1st Bank, and a special thanks to Chip Thomas from the Cutthroat Cafe in Bailey and Chris Oliver, owner of 5 Sons Roofing, for all the food donations. Because of incredible volunteers, sponsors and donors, WOW will continue to offer an incredible camping experience to those with disabilities for years to come.
Barbara Cramer
Grant
