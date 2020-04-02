Let’s start with what may be happening in the legislature in the near future, emphasis on may. Latest rumblings are a short adjournment of three days (the Senate and House have rules that help dictate the three days) partly to see what the courts will do on our 120-day question.
More importantly the federal government may be sending $2 billion to Colorado and that’s a pot of money the legislature would never willingly turn over to any governor to do with as he will.
Up to this point our governor appears to have been running a one-man show which, and given the declared state of emergency, he is within his rights to do. Consultation with some rural legislators would have at least given the appearance that those decisions were not made in the vacuum of the Denver metro area.
However, when it comes to the budget and spending authority, the legislators are tasked with a very active role in representing their constituents.
If other legislators’ emails and text messages are anything like mine, there has been plenty of input the past few weeks in trying to understand the pressing needs of the people (and businesses) in District Two. I look forward to being a part of those discussions.
A few words on the corona-virus: There is no shortage of experts out there with any array of letters behind their names that would make us believe they are subject matter experts writing and posting their latest predictions.
Be aware these are aimed at political leaders to influence their next move as much as they are to prepare the public for what may lie ahead. Remember, “professional” only implies competence; what it really means is they are getting paid for it.
For those of you that are having trouble getting beyond the worst-case scenarios, remember those were only if no precautions were taken. Our cities, counties, states and nation have taken a great many steps to diminish the spread and prepare for treatment to reduce the death rate. So, from this amateur who has a thing for graphs and charts, I feel safe in saying we won’t see anything near the worst-case scenario. However, I don’t expect the best-case scenarios to be terribly accurate either.
There does, however, seem to be some agreement from the professionals that the peak is coming in the next few weeks and then we start down the other side of the curve to what might become the new normal.
Whatever the new normal is, it has to include allowing our businesses to reopen and get people back to work as soon as it can be done with a proper degree of confidence and safety.
I welcome your thoughts and comments on the happenings here at the Capitol or back in the district. There are lots of ways to stay in touch: My office phone is 303-866-4877, mobile phone is
719-351-2121, and you can email me at SenatorHisey@gmail.com, or connect with me on Twitter @SenDennisHisey, or Facebook.
