Sunday, Sept. 15 was the Mosquito Range Heritage Initiative’s 13th Annual “Tour de Fairplay” Mountain Bike Poker Ride. It was a huge success. We would like to thank the following businesses who supported us with monetary and merchandise donations: Pearl Izumi, New Belgium Brewery, Salado Restaurant, Al-Mart General Store, Caniglia Group Real Estate, Headwaters Construction, Even in the End Liquor Store, and High Alpine Sports. We would also like to thank Megan Watkins and Jim Mauch for hosting lunch after the ride, Jennie and Kelly Gannon, the ride organizers, and the rest of our incredible volunteers. We could not do it without them. And to all the mountain bike riders, thank you for coming out to support us, and we hope to see you again next year.
Ginni Greer
Mosquito Range Heritage Initiative
Alma
