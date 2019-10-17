A couple things I have read recently really bother me. I don’t understand why these would be controversial.
I found the social media uproar over Ellen DeGeneres and George Bush sitting together at a Dallas Cowboys football game very disheartening.
Is our society so divisive that we can’t have friends who think differently than we do on some topics? I find I learn a lot by talking with folks who have other viewpoints.
In California, where high school students cannot bring over-the-counter pain medication like Tylenol to school, ACLU lawyers are instructing teachers on how to help students obtain abortions and contraception without their parents’ knowledge.
How is it OK to let these medical treatments be done on minors without parental consent or awareness? Have our families become the responsibility of the government? I vote for a smaller government, more individual responsibility, and parental rights.
I read an interesting editorial recently on the demise of the middle class. Throughout world history, it has been the middle class that was strong enough to stand up to the despotism of the rich and also strong enough to survive without the aid of the government.
In any society where the middle class was weakened or divided, the society as a whole quickly fell. This occurred in Rome, where instead of viewing themselves as Roman citizens, this group of people descended into squabbling over the rights of Goths, Huns, and Vandals.
Instead of working together as citizens of their nation, they became eager to destroy the society that made them strong as a whole.
I see this same path being followed now in the United States. After 150 years of immigrants coming to be part of this great new nation, we now have various factions fighting for their own individual recognition.
My mother’s parents prided themselves on becoming U.S. citizens, with all the rights attributed to that, while at the same time they celebrated their Danish heritage, had block parties, etc. They knew their heritage, but were just as involved in making this united society a great place to work, raise a family, and pursue their individual talents and successes.
In addition, all the outsourcing and off-shoring during the last 10 years or so has eliminated many good-paying jobs for the middle class. It is good to see the economy rebounding the last two years with unemployment for all classes (Blacks, Latinos, women) at the lowest levels in 50 years.
The way to sustain a growing economy is by creating jobs rather than driving the wealthy away through exorbitant taxation. As families are able to care for themselves, the burden on our social systems will decrease, not increase.
What I see now is organizations within the U.S. attempting to do away with any distinction between citizens, legal immigrants, and illegal immigrants. In at least two states, anyone may vote in local elections regardless of their status. Illegal immigrants are also receiving benefits such as reduced rate college tuition and free medical care that law-abiding citizens don’t receive.
What is the benefit of being a citizen? Where is the ownership perspective of this being my” country? And if we continue to offer and even enhance these benefits, that will just draw more people from other countries to come across our borders. Where does the money come from to pay for the benefits for these people? This goes back to my illustration about the demise of the middle class. As the population of the lower income group grows, the funds needed to support them in a livable manner become unsustainable.
I don’t think anyone argues that these people don’t deserve respect as persons in their own right, but if there are issues in their own country, shouldn’t they be trying to resolve those issues at home the way our early colonists did?
We have an immigration system in place that has served us well for 200 years. The countries these people are leaving have immigration systems that are stricter than the U.S. policies in most cases.
Perhaps if all our legislators quit bickering among themselves and posturing for the media, they could all get back to work and pass reasonable legislation to tackle these issues. Let’s make America the land of the free and the home of the working, where we once again have a strong core group of united law-abiding citizens.
By the way, your ballots will be out this week. As you look at Proposition CC, remember the title is very misleading. It says “without raising taxes” when it should really say “without raising tax rates.”
If last year you paid $100 up front and they sent you $10 back, and then this year you paid $100 up front and they sent you nothing back, that means the state kept more of your money. That is a tax increase. Also, the money collected under this new scheme will not necessarily benefit the accounts listed in the proposition.
Let’s say the state allocated $5 million for roads last year out of the general fund (just an example amount). This new revenue stream might bring in $1 million designated specifically for roads. It is entirely within the purview of the budget committee to allocate only $4 million for roads out of the general fund together with the new $1 million, leaving roads with the same $5 million and freeing up $1 million in the general fund to spend as they see fit. The new revenue becomes totally unaccounted for under this proposal, so keep that in mind when casting your vote.
