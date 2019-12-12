On Saturday, Nov. 30, our daughter was traveling alone from the Four Corners area of New Mexico to her home in Denver. She was caught in the windstorm, resulting in whiteout conditions on U.S. Highway 285. Arriving in Fairplay alone, frightened, and unable to obtain a room for the night, a lovely woman at the Hand Hotel guided her to an emergency shelter.
Our hearts are full of gratitude to your wonderful community for opening public buildings to stranded strangers. You not only met their physical needs, but showed love and friendship that warmed their souls. Our daughter was able to eat, rest and continue her trek home safely the next day. To those who directly supplied food and blankets, many thanks for your generosity of time and goods. These acts of kindness keep our faith in humanity constant. Our family will be looking for ways to pass it forward.
Blessings,
Mike and Wilma Brown
Farmington, N.M.
