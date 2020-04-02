Rarely has the difference between Republicans and Democrats been more clear.
The Republican response to the coronavirus has stressed the economic cost of the pandemic. President Trump has down-played the loss of human life while emphasizing the importance of keeping the economy moving.
The Chair of the Colorado Republican Party, Congressman Ken Buck, said, “It’s just craziness to shut down businesses.” Republicans in the Colorado legislature have criticized Governor Polis for closing businesses and schools.
There is no question that the economic cost of closing businesses will be high, especially for small businesses. Families will be hurt by lost income and the real possibility of losing jobs when businesses don’t survive.
But families are also hurt when loved ones die. Communities suffer when community members die. Extremely sick people suffer when there aren’t enough hospital beds.
Governor Polis and other governors did not issue shelter in place orders because they hate business. They took those drastic measures to reduce the number of people dead.
It’s cliché, but it’s cliché because it’s true. In this crisis, Republicans have focused primarily on the needs of (mostly) large companies while Democrats have focused on the health and well-being of people.
Another cliché truth is that Democrats tend to be proactive while Republicans tend to be reactive. President Trump was informed of the risk in January but chose not to act.
As other nations fell sick, the president chose to believe that America was somehow immune. Jan. 22, President Trump told the American people, “We have it totally under control. ... It’s going to be just fine.” Feb. 26, the president told us there were 15 Americans who had the virus and “within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”
It took just one month for 15 cases in the United States to jump to over 140,000. America now leads the world in the number of people infected. Clearly, this is not “totally under control.”
In the two months between when President Trump was told and when he decided to address the problem, we could have been testing patients. We could have made ventilators and masks and possibly a vaccine instead of having to play catchup once 140,000 people were infected.
We could have warned people that traveling on a cruise ship or attending large events put them at risk. Instead, President Trump encouraged people to engage in risky behavior even after he knew the facts. He is still encouraging people to engage in risky behavior.
That point, how Democrats and Republicans treat factual information, is the most crucial distinction between the political parties. Governor Polis studied reports from the World Health Organization and doctors here in Colorado who were dealing with the problem.
President Trump gets his information from cable news. Ken Buck complained, “What we have done is turn public policy over to doctors.” If not doctors, then who does Mr. Buck think we should consult during times of a national health emergency?
At a time when we need knowledge and wisdom, the Republican Party offers fiction and wishful thinking.
Democracy is not a spectator sport. Join us at parkdems.org.
