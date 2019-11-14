I read an interesting opinion piece by Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade last week. The title was “Americans never needed handouts to survive and thrive.”
He begins by pointing out that early settlers had gumption and grit. There was no Chamber of Commerce to recommend local businesses, no relocation grants from the government, and no supermarkets when they got wherever they were going. You depended on yourself and your family, and had the freedom to pursue your dreams and the belief that you could succeed.
It seems we have strayed far from that ideal. We are living in a time where politicians promise everything from free medical care for all, free college for immigrants (but not citizens), a free $1000 a month just for living in America, and on it goes.
My grandfather jumped ship in New York City and lived in a flophouse for a nickel a night to get a bed, and went on through a series of jobs to eventually own his own successful business and raise two kids who never took handouts.
Where does all the money come from to support the “entitlements” we are to be given? Do we penalize those who have worked hard and succeeded so others can have an easy life?
I don’t think that’s what Thomas Jefferson had in mind when he wrote “all men are created equal” and among our unalienable rights are “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Note that it doesn’t guarantee happiness, but the pursuit of happiness. We are each free to pursue a vocation and education that capture our interest, and to work hard to achieve a standard of living that we are comfortable with. It is not the government’s job to hand these things to us, but to stand back and allow us the freedom to pursue these things.
There was a time when neighbors watched out for and helped each other. Going back to the early western settlers, as their numbers grew they established granges and other local agencies to share tools and equipment
They had barn raisings to assist newcomers in building their homesteads, they had holiday dances to spend time celebrating with each other as each year passed. They didn’t wait for a government agency to tell them how to build and what to grow, or give them a grant to build cattle fences or corn silos.
Is it possible for us to get back to a civilized society where we take the time to meet our neighbors and work together to make a livable community, instead of harping at each other and speeding through our neighborhoods without taking the time to stop and talk?
According to a study at Sentier Research by former Census Bureau researchers, the average middle-class family has seen a gain of $5,000 annual income since Trump took office.
Despite what the media would have you believe about the rich getting richer (which may well be true), the middle class is not suffering under the tax cuts and fewer regulations under this administration.
Under George W. Bush, household gains were about $400 in his eight years, rather stagnant. Under Barack Obama, gains were about $1,000 in eight years. Under Trump, that gain is five times that amount in just three years.
I’ve told folks for decades we need to get rid of career politicians (which the founding fathers never foresaw) and get a good business mindset in the top offices. I may not care for our current president’s personality, but under his leadership we have seen far better economic gains than in the past 20 years.
By the way, this increased income results in increased spending, which in turn opens more factories and creates more jobs. That sounds good for all segments of society.
Regarding immigration, President Obama deported three million illegal immigrants during his eight years, a far greater rate the President Trump is doing. If you review some of his statements on the issue, he was extremely tough on this topic.
Under both Bush and Obama, children were separated from their parents, although not in as great a number as now. Obama is the one who built the substandard cages in McAllen, Texas. President Trump has just increased enforcement of immigration policies by detaining all illegal immigrants in trying to get this situation under control.
Perhaps if Congress would get out of the hearing rooms and back to their desks, we could come up with a good immigration policy that everyone could live with and would provide an avenue for immigrant families to pursue with the hazards of the journey they are attempting now.
If you ignore all the rhetoric in the media and look at where you as a family are now compared to three years ago, are you better off? Is a policy of less government regulation and less taxes improving your standard of living? Or would you rather have more government agencies taking more of your dollars to give more handouts to more people, both citizens and non-citizens?
Now that we are done with this year’s election, let’s focus on what we want to achieve through our choices next year. Get informed on issues and read both sides of topics to ensure you have a balanced view. Then allow this republic to function as intended by casting a knowledgeable vote in 12 months.
