We would like to thank Mr. Peterson for his summary of the last legislative session. We were not aware of most of the bills he listed, so the summary was very informative.
We were pleased to read that HB1317 to end the senior property tax exemption did not pass. We were surprised to read there was a bill, SB012, to ban cell phones and cameras while driving for everyone.
We were even more surprised that it failed. I wonder how many lives must be hurt or ended before we say enough is enough and penalize those distracted drivers.
Lastly, we were disappointed that HB-1134 passed, making Colorado a sanctuary state. Guess time will tell us if this was a good move for our state and its people.
Ron & Kathy Smith
Bailey
