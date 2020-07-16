Recently, I stopped by one of the prominent businesses, which I will not name, in Fairplay to pick up supplies. I had just come from Lake City where every other car was from Texas, the closest state with a rash of recent covid-19 outbreaks. Undoubtedly, a percentage of those folks were carrying covid to us in Colorado.
I suppose I shouldn’t have been surprised, but no one in this store in Fairplay was wearing a mask – none of the employees, and the only customer with a mask (other than me) had it uselessly around her throat. I do not often turn to Senator Marco Rubio for wisdom, but in this case, he had it exactly right – “Everyone should just wear a damn mask.” Because if we all don’t, the virus will come for you even in the end. I doubt I will be shopping in that particular establishment again.
Brad Klafehn
Fairplay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.