The Destination Imagination Mountain Eagles Team at Elk Creek Elementary School recently completed a long-term project to support the U.S. troops in Afghanistan. The team planned and executed a fund-raising and item-of-comfort collection at the school to provide assistance to the Troop Support Action Committee of Pinecam.com.
The fifth graders collected eight boxes of food and toiletry items to send along with $350 cash for postage. Both were presented to TSAC members during the recent Veterans Day Assembly at the school.
TSAC would like to thank the Mountain Eagles, their volunteer sponsor Laurie Woulfe and everybody at ECES for this amazing effort. All items will be shipped to a Chinook Helicopter unit in Afghanistan, members of which will share the items with special forces groups stationed in remote regions of the country.
The outstanding work of these students will be appreciated not only here but on the other side of the world. Thank you, students. Great job.
Cheryl Quaintance
Troop Support Action Committee
