We enjoy Trooper Tips by Gary Cutler. He provides informational articles which are really good. Even driving rules that we should all know are still worth reading as a reminder to each of us. Very glad Mr. Cutler devotes the time to write these articles.
Ron and Kathy Smith
Bailey
