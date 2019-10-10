Thank you to Platte River Outfitters, GNG Construction, Pikeview Construction, and Twin Summits Realty for sponsoring the Platte Canyon High School class floats for the parade.
Mad Jacks, Rustic Station, Moore Lumber, and Chill Squirrel for judging the PCHS class floats.
Park County Sheriff’s Office and deputies for their help with closing down the highway and controlling traffic.
Platte Canyon Fire Protection District for providing trucks for the sports teams to ride in the parade, providing lights for the pep rally events, and running the chains at the football game.
The local Bailey VFW Post 9661 for participating in the parade and raising the flag at the football game.
BOERA for donating money for food for the class reward day at the Rosalie property.
The Booster Club for all of their hard work decorating fields, gyms, roads, and bridges. They also helped run the parade, set up for the pep rally, and bought all the food for the pep rally.
Johnna Bambrey
PCHS Athletics Director
