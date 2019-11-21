We would like to recognize the generosity of these businesses that contributed towards the Lake George Charter School’s Halloween Carnival:
Whole in the Wall, Aspen Interiors, South Park City Museum, Gold Hill Theaters, 9494, Creative Everlasting, Diana Potter, Lindsay Henderson, Dan Schoen, High Alpine Sports, Patty Pugliese, Country Store of Hartsel, Vigil family, Texas Roadhouse, Gold Rush Water, Divide Septic, Lake George Cabins and RV Park, Colorado Outdoor Sandborn Western Camp, Santa’s Workshop North Pole, Jim and Cathy Griffin, Outpost Feed, Florissant Fire Department, Tami Mundy, Normandin family, Ponderosa Country Store, Cal’s Trucking and Excavating Inc., Pat and Cal Wood, Anger Management Racing, Domino’s Pizza, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Lee Taylor with Edward Jones, Judd’s Glass, Mountain Naturals, Advance Auto Parts, HD Aero Engineering, Wise Guys Barber Shop, Spirit, Soul, and Hair, Super Shears, Front Range Minerals, Circle H Smokehouse, Big D Motorsports, Scentsy-Donna Bryan, Gary’s Custom Art, The Peak Fly Shop, Williams Brothers Furniture, Tweeds, Big O Tire, Woodland Park Pawn and Loan, Patton Family, Allin Gem Rock Shop, Debbie Rakowski, Cafe Leo, Studio West Avada, Harder Plumbing, Century Casino, Herderson Family, Crippens Processing, Trumbling Trout, Nelson Trailer, IREA, Stevens Carpet Plus, Behm family, Midnight Rose Hotel and Casino, Rampart Supply, Sherwin Williams, Louise and James Noble, South Park Ace Hardware and Lumber, Halcomb family, Elvin Henderson with Quality Fence and Landscape, Little Chapel of the Hills, Crystal’s Confection Connection, O’Keefe Ceramics, Quality Science Lab, Creative Curl and Manchester Excavation
Please support these businesses and pass on our gratitude for the difference they have made in the lives of our students.
Lake George Community Charter School
Lake George
