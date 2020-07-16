The “Public Meeting” that CDOT held July 9, 2020 was a presentation of what CDOT has already decided to do – not an attempt to obtain and consider public input. Everyone had questions. Dozens were left unanswered. Here were some of my questions and observations:
1. You have indicated you did not consider the impact of the Lodge at Lone Rock, a massive new development by the founder of Netflix that will have buses trying to exit across north-bound traffic which will be lined up. You indicated you had not factored this in. In fact, you were only marginally aware of the project’s existence.
2. Additionally, the resting space from Rosalie Road heading south will never be reached by any vehicle because traffic will not have breaks. The traffic from Rosalie will include school buses with kids going to the elementary school.
3. Also, you have not addressed fire evacuation issues from the significant population north of 285.
4. You are relying on a 16-year old plan without considering all the new commercial and residential population increases. You have not completed a new traffic study (which I believe this grant required).
5. You say you have worked with Park County Government, but they dispute this and have personally told me that they have had no conversations with you.
6. Park County has Intergovernmental Agreements (IGA) in place with the Deer Creek Metro District of which I am a director, and with CDOT (the entity that originally put the light in) and Park County provided roadway development and supported the traffic light in exchange for certain representations regarding the structure of this intersection (CR 43A and 285). Now that CDOT is changing the rules of the game with the light removal, do they not also have a responsibility to help re-design the interior Park County roads that were designed for the current 285 access?
7. CDOT is in essence proposing a $1.3 million re-striping job on 285 – not street improvements. Even worse than this – they are removing dedicated 285 lanes and turning them into continuous acceleration ramps at Crow Hill and in Bailey, effectively removing what are now two dedicated lanes so that even less traffic can move through these choke points.
8. The underpass is the worst-designed I have ever seen. CR 43A traffic is proposed to be routed to go under the underpass and will back up onto 285 because of the existing stop sign. I did not hear that this will change. This is a blind underpass, and I personally have been in 3-4 “almost” accidents because you have to inch forward past the stop sign to make sureoncoming north-bound traffic under the underpass does not hit you. Your plans will only make this situation worse.
Your one-sided move towards removal will have repercussions. In addition, after agreeing to meet with the community to discuss plan options last fall, you moved forward without ever meeting with Park County Residents – instead doing what you wanted and saying it was based on the 2004 Plan and therefore you “were” considering our input through what was wanted and needed 16 years ago. Seriously? Do you even understand why we are so angry? Because you are going to do what you want-regardless of our feelings. Not so fast – we are organizing and will garner the publicity necessary to shine a light on this process. Your answer to my daughter’s question: “If the overwhelming majority of citizens complete the survey and they do not want the light to be removed, will you listen to residents?”
CDOT’s answer: “That is a great question. I think we are going to take everyone’s responses; we are going to group them together, and really get some good data. If there is something we overmissed (sic) or didn’t think about, we are going to have to go over it and we are going to share it with everybody and allow the decision makers to make decisions.”
Let’s see what they do. I do not have a lot of faith based on what I have seen so far.
Make your voice heard.
