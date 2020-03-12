The Town of Fairplay wishes to thank all those that participated in making the Second Annual Fairplay Mountain Mardi Gras such a great success. Our sold-out event had over 200 people in attendance and raised over $17,000 for local non-profits.
I have heard from numerous residents and visitors about the fun time, great food, and amazing atmosphere they enjoyed at the event. A big thank you to all the wonderful volunteers that worked this event, with a special thanks to Megan Permakoff, for the tarot card readings and Jeremy Wagoner for the face painting station.
A very special thank you goes to our sponsors, Brannan Companies, H and H Painting and Salamander Productions; we couldn’t do it without your generosity. Thank you again for making me proud to be the mayor of this great town.
Frank Just
Fairplay
