I have lived up Deer Creek valley for 39 years. I was the chairman of the Park County Planning Commission when the 2002 Colorado Department of Transportation U.S. Highway 285 Feasibility Study was assembled and plans were made to create the “MidWay Intersection,” now known as County Road 43A.
A reasonable solution was proposed at that time which was forward-thinking and addressed projected traffic flows, or so I thought.
I scrambled to attend the very dysfunctional and uninformative CDOT meeting last week at 1:30 in the afternoon, presented by Commissioner Dick Elsner. This poorly-planned commissioners work session was supposed to inform and illuminate us. The meeting did neither.
There was no CDOT person in attendance who could explain why, in their great wisdom, they were planning to remove the signal light from the top of Crow Hill.
What they are considering by taking out the light on CR 43A, is not a Bandaid to help traffic flow; it is a sharp scalpel that will eviscerate everyone’s ability to safely ingress and egress onto Highway 285. It will make that area way more dangerous that it is now.
CDOT, if you take that light out, you will have more accidents and fatalities than we had when Bulldogger Road was still open, and there was no dedicated left turn lane for Rosalie Road.
When people start dying because of your abysmal lack of planning and your inability to fund the improvements that you admit we have needed to occur since 2002, what are you going to do then? Put the traffic light back in?
Before you even consider removing the CR 43A light:
1. You must put in a functional acceleration lane for people using the County Road 72 and 43 bypass to get onto northbound Highway 285.
2. You must also secure a frontage road to get people from Rosalie Road to the grade-separated bypass so citizens can take their kids to school since they will not be able to turn left from Rosalie without a break in the traffic currently afforded by the signal light.
More importantly, you are proposing a terrible resolution to a problem without having real-time knowledge or real-time data at what actually occurs at that intersection.
When you changed the timing of the light, to train us to use the bypass, regardless of the traffic flow on Highway 285, that was (and is) insanely insensitive to all of us who live up here and have only one method of transport to get us to and from work, school, the grocery store, the doctor or even to attend poorly planned meetings like the one last week.
Wake up and smell the asphalt.
The primary reason given by the developers of the commercial area called Deer Creek Corners for the midway intersection was for the “health and safety” of the residents entering the traffic flow of Highway 285.
So somehow, in your great wisdom, you have now determined that having no signal light is safer?
CDOT, you blew it. You know that the grade separated intersection should have been built down where the midway intersection was originally planned. You did insist on making that happen in the years gone past. Do your job now by creating a safer roadway and not by creating a scenario that will precipitate more accidents and deaths in our community.
By the way, CDOT, it’s the bottlenecks, the problem is not our traffic signal. Re-configure the signal to respond to the actual traffic flow during peak times and allow us to get our kids to school safely.
I hope the current crop of commissioners will do the right thing and protect our interests and our safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.