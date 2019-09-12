This November, Colorado citizens will see Proposition CC on their election ballot. It begins simply “Without raising taxes … ” Proponents of the initiative argue that Prop CC does not increase the 4.63 percent Colorado individual income tax rate, therefore it does not “raise taxes.”
Prop CC goes on to ask “ … may the State keep and spend all the revenue it annually collects after June 30, 2019, but is not currently allowed to keep and spend under Colorado law … ” That sounds to me like the state wants to keep more of your money.
You work hard all year, your employer deducts $2,000 from your paycheck and sends it to the state. In February you complete your tax return and you find out your employer withheld $200 too much out of your paycheck and the state sends it back. You only had to pay $1,800 in Colorado income taxes for the year.
Same scenario as above, but this time your tax return showed that the correct amount of taxes were withheld by your employer. But once the state gets everyone’s tax returns, it determines that as a result of your Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, the state actually did collect too much income tax from you and everyone else and now they owe you a refund of $150. You only had to pay $1,850 in Colorado income taxes.
If passed, Prop CC will allow the state will “keep and spend all the revenue it annually collects.” That is the $2,000 that your employer withheld and sent to the state. No $150 tax refund now. So, did Prop CC raise your taxes? It definitely increased the amount of money that you paid to the state that the sate will “keep and spend.” In my opinion, that is “raising taxes.” Don’t be misled, vote no on CC.
Doug Townsend
Denver
