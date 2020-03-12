Quite a few bills are making their way through the Transportation and Energy Committee regarding climate change, energy conservation, global warming and green energy.
Bear in mind, HB20-1155 is completely optional on the part of the consumer. The builder bears the burden of offering energy options, and possible future energy use options, for condos and single-family homes.
It used to be, when you were having a new builder designed home built your options for upgrades ran to carpets and cabinets and you could have ceiling fans installed, prewired or neither.
Then came the bill that requires the builder to offer one of the following: A solar panel system, or prewire and pre-plumb the home for solar, or build a chase or conduit for future installation of solar.
The new bill requires all of the above plus offering an electric vehicle charging system or upgrades in wiring to accommodate future installation of a charging system, or a 220 volt (to use the common term) plug-in a place accessible to a car. It also requires the builder to offer electric heat as an option.
It’s good to be forward looking and I think everyone that wants an electric vehicle should have one, as well as the ability to charge it at home. As demand grows a home with a charging station or one prewired for a charging station will likely command a premium price. But isn’t that what free enterprise and the free market are all about? Bringing goods and services to the marketplace that people want and can afford.
Just requiring every builder in the state, rural, urban, mountains and plains, to add these design elements to the homes they offer will drive up the costs. If you have natural gas as well as more robust electrical lines running in front of every home, there would be additional costs for the developer to recover from each home regardless of which heat source supplies which home.
Maybe not every home needs to feature every possible upgrade; perhaps some communities would cater to all electric homes, others to a more traditional approach. Perhaps your large brand-name builders will shrug and add it to the long list of requirements added by the various layers of government.
The real concern is for the smaller home builder, or any builder attempting to build homes for the first-time buyer or service workers. These are homes that have to be less costly and more affordable based on income levels and limited down payments of people just entering the housing market. This leaves less room for upgrades and government regulations.
If we want working Coloradoans to be able to realize the American dream of home ownership, we need to do everything we can to minimize government intrusion and not put layer after layer of unnecessary regulations on every home built in Colorado.
