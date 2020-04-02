This last month we’ve had a lot of snow in South Park. That wouldn’t have been so bad, but the wind made for massive drifts along County Road 7 past my place. Usually I have no problems with my SUV, but this year I got stuck and stuck good. After one call, the Road and Bridge crew was there to clear the road. They didn’t stop at that; they also dug a trench along the road to drain away melting snow and help prevent further drifts across the road. I also requested gravel on the road to improve traction, and they brought gravel, too, plenty of it.
Many thanks to the Road and Bridge crew.
Stan Kopunec
Fairplay
