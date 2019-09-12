We hosted family for a few days, so we rented a large cabin at Glen Isle. I highly recommend them, I’m so glad the resort is back and it’s better than ever. The cabin was wonderful and clean, prices are reasonable, it was very comfortable. The staff and owners are fantastic.
We also went to Mad Jack’s for a beer and music, and to Aspen Peak Cellars for lunch al fresco. Then they spent half a day at the Treetop zip line, where our 11-year-old granddaughter completed the whole course. They loved every place we visited.
If we missed your establishment this time, we will catch you next time, as they want to come back.
Thanks, Bailey, for being a cool place for family to visit and for us to live in.
Tammie Adamo
Bailey
