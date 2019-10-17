Tax money is fungible. Under TABOR, Colorado legislators have to go before the voters to approve new taxes. Prop CC allows that over collected taxes can then be spent on transportation and education that they underfund.
There is plenty of money collected in Colorado, it is a matter of how it is allocated. Funds being fungible will mean that it they allocate, for example, $50 million for a project from general funds, they could allocate $10 million from Prop CC and only $40 million from General Funding. The saved $10 million can then be spent on some pet project. Net gain to transportation or education: a big fat zero.
Greg Trouth
Bailey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.