The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 26 animal control calls, 340 citizen assist calls, 10 motorist assist calls, five reckless driver calls, 137 traffic stops and 13 welfare checks. The total calls amounted to 531.
Arrests
Veronica Danyel Danner from Johnstown was arrested Nov. 5 on charges of driving under influence of alcohol or drugs or both, controlled substance-possession schedule one or two, controlled substance/unlawful use and drug paraphernalia-possession. She was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond Nov. 5.
Kari Autumn Su Lee from Lakewood was arrested Nov. 5 on charges of controlled substance/possession schedule one or two, controlled substance/unlawful use and drug paraphernalia possession. She was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond Nov. 5.
Franklin Tyrone McAllister from Harris Park was arrested Nov. 10 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear on a driving while ability impaired. He was released on a $1000 personal recognizance bond Nov. 10.
Ryan Lee Squires from Gypsum was arrested Nov. 4 on four warrants. Mesa County warrant was for first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, a Garfield County warrant was for controlled substance/ lunitrazepam/50mg+, Park County warrant 19CR102 for controlled substance possession, financial transaction device/manufacture by printing, possession of identity theft tools, criminal possession of forgery devices, criminal impersonation to gain a benefit, harassment/striking/shoving/kicking, domestic violence enhancer and Park County warrant 19CR104 was for controlled substance possession, contraband/introduction first degree-introduce and contraband/possession first degree. He is still in custody.
Shelly Ruth Zerban from Littleton was arrested on charges of false reporting-false information. She was released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond Nov. 7.
