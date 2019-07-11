A report of smoke was made Friday, July 5, in the area of U.S. Highway 24 and County Road 77. Lake George Fire Protection District was dispatched at 12:03 p.m. and they searched for access to the fire scene.
Fire equipment and perssennel were staged at Station One in Lake George. Detective Corporal Josh Flowers of Park County Sheriff’s Office also responded and was able to secure access to the fire scene through the Greg Noble property at 35107 Highway 24.
The fire itself was on U.S. Forest Service property, and they were notified. Mutual aid requests to Hartsel and Florissant went out.
The USFS and LGFPD worked together in a unified command. Once on scene, Hartsel and Florissant were given instructions to stand down. The fire was contained at 15:07, and LGFPD was released from the scene at 16:40. USFS took full command and continued to monitor for hot spots. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
