The Snitching Lady Distillery, a small batch distillery,located in Fairplay, recently won first place for best American corn whiskey at the World Whiskies Awards, for their Buttons Blue Corn Whiskey, aged at 11,600 feet on the side of Mount Sherman, according to co-owner Thomas Williams.
The Snitching Lady Distillery is also runner-up for the world’s best corn whiskey in London. This was not an accident.
Williams and Dave Nelson opened the Snitching Lady in 2018, but quickly outgrew the space and moved to their present location at 520 Front Street in 2019. The building, which they purchased, was one of the first Fairplay banks, built in the late 1800s, in the main town business district. The old bank vault and safe are still in the building, integrated into the distillery’s tasting room.
Williams and Thomas do all their distilling on site behind the tasting room, using old-time distilling techniques. They use copper pot stills that they have handcrafted and welded themselves.
The still consists of a vessel, the copper pot, in which a liquid is heated and vaporized, and a cooling device or coil for condensing the vapor back into a liquid. They fire the stills with an open flame and distill each batch up to two times, said Williams.
There is more to making whiskey than meets the eye. Everything Williams has learned about distilling he learned from his father and grandfather, he said. It’s a Williams and Nelson family tradition.
The first step is making the malt and Williams has created a malting floor in the back room. Williams takes their white rye, barley and wheat, and sprouts the grain. The sprouted grains are then evenly spread out on a sterile floor to dry and then ground down to a flour-like texture.
The next step is making the mash. The grain is added to warm water and agitated for up to six hours. The enzyme amylase converts the starch in the grain to sugar. Once the starch is converted to sugar, the mash is transferred to the fermenter and cultured yeast is added.
The open top fermenter breathes the fresh Fairplay mountain air, adding to the product, said Williams. Once finished fermenting, the mash is loaded into the copper pot still for distilling.
The name Snitching Lady comes from a woman who really did turn them in for making moonshine in the woods. Moonshine is illicitly distilled liquor, especially corn liquor. The Snitching Lady Distillery does have a liquor license and everything is legal nowadays.
Williams said they make an amazing variety of spirits all from local Colorado grains, including blue corn whiskey, rye whiskey, wheat whiskey, their signature three-grain bourbon and seasonal brandies from any type of local fruit and honey they are lucky enough to get.
All the distilled alcohol is barrelled for a minimum of one year at 11,600 feet. “Amongst the open air, it’s truly a unique taste from something that’s this high in altitude,” stated Williams.
The Snitching Lady Distillery’s tasting room is closed for now because of state-wide shutdown due to the coronavirus, but they are selling unopened bottles of their product and offering delivery, too. Give them a call at 719-838-4224 or visit www.snitchingladydistillery.com and sample their unique high altitude spirits.
Also see “Distillery making hand sanitizer to help combat the coronavirus” on page 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.