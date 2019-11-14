In The Flume’s Nov. 8, 2019 article “Perspectives regarding mental health, suicides in Park County,” Harry VanGulick did not pass away in the spring of 2017; it was Dec. 14 of 2016. His parents Susan and Dale have been married for 28 years, not 21.
In an email to The Flume, Mike Schmidt, superintendent of Platte Canyon School District RE-1 says, “I am quoted as saying that ‘There is a need for more sex education ... .’ I did not state anything at the board meeting (or anywhere else) about sex education.”
