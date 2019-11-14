As witnessed by Park County Sheriff and Coroner

Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said, in a Nov. 30 interview with The Flume, that the volume of calls his office receives related to suicides, attempted suicides, suicide threats and mental health issues as a whole, is noteworthy.

“It seems like, on average, we receive suicide-related calls every other day,” McGraw said. “I have really been surprised by that, and by the number of incidents overall that we respond to that involve mental illnesses in some form or another.”