Nov. 9, 28 nonprofits (501)(c)(3), participated and attended the first annual event to benefit these organizations. The event was sponsored by the Alma Foundation, hosted by the South Park Chamber and supported by The Town of Fairplay.
I want to thank everyone who made this event happen. It was a first-time event that was pulled together in a short two-month period, thanks to the hard work of dedicated volunteers.
The goal was and is to have our communities work together to help create an understanding of and to support our resources.
The committee included Jennifer Witzak, Maggie Clark, Julie Bullock, Bev Bushaw, Amy Majikas and Wayne Albers. Monetary donations were contributed by Freelance Foundations, Phoenix Restoration and All-American Heating. Pat Stoinski’s The Business Connection donated printing, advertising and the commemorative booklets.
Music was performed by Split Window, which was sponsored by Saam Galgoon’s World Music Development. The Legion Hut venue was awesome, and they took very good care of us. Our thanks for desserts donated by our great restaurants and all locations selling tickets.
Auctioneer Miles Downare and ring man Jarrett Nevius raised over $9400. We had over 70 generous donations ranging from a value of $50 to $3,000. Over 40 items were auctioned, and we raffled off about 30. Things just kept coming in the door during the event; we are so grateful.
We hope to make this event even bigger and better next year in order to see what the future holds to help support all of our non-profits.
We had over 200 people in attendance, so we definitely need a bigger venue to house this and other local events. A big thank you for all the community support. From ticket sales, raffle tickets, the auction and donations, I’m happy to report that all together we raised $21,824. That breaks down to $712.73 for each nonprofit.
