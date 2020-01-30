Sheriff Tom McGraw announced that applications are being taken for the Park County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Nate Carrigan Scholarship.
This scholarship is unique to Park County and not to be confused with the County Sheriffs of Colorado scholarship that we covered last week.
“This is to honor a fallen deputy, Nate Carrigan, from the Park County Sheriff’s Office,” McGraw said.
Corporal Carrigan lost his life in the line of duty in 2016.
This is the inaugural year for this memorial scholarship. The Sheriff’s Office sponsored an extremely successful golf tournament earlier this year which was a fundraiser for the scholarship.
“There will be four scholarships awarded: two for a college scholarship and two for a trade school-type scholarship. The scholarships will be given to two students from South Park High School and two from Platte Canyon High School,” McGraw said.
“Each scholarship will be $3500 to $4000,” McGraw added.
Who can apply
Although the scholarships are sponsored by the PCSO, the applicants do not need to be pursuing a law enforcement or criminal justice degree or program.
An applicant must be a legal permanent resident of Park County, enrolled in, or applying to a vocational training program or college of higher learning in the State of Colorado as a full or part-time student for the 2020-21 school year.
There are no restrictions on the course of study that the student will be pursuing and there are no restrictions placed on applications by reason of race, creed, age, sex or national origin.
Applicants must be legal residents of the United States.
McGraw said that the committee will be looking for “hard-working individuals, those who are in good standing in the community and solid students.”
Applications will be reviewed by a local citizens committee appointed by Sheriff McGraw.
How to apply
The applications will be ready soon. Stay tuned for an announcement from the PCSO for further details. The deadline to apply will be March 30.
If you are interested in donating to this scholarship fund, contact the PCSO directly.
See also information on Carrigan Family Scholarships, in Community Corner.
