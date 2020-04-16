With the coronavirus temporarily closing the Guffey Community Charter School since March 16, the school’s board of directors meeting was held via email. All board members participated in the meeting, including Frank Ruvo, Laura Owens, Cathleen Van Egmond, Dean Wilson and Chris Peterson.
The written administrator monitoring reports talked a little about how online, distance learning was working out at the school. Ruvo stated that he was impressed.
Jenny Hartman’s middle school class, sixth to eighth grades, has been working on interpersonal communications without the normal in-person learning at school. The students are learning about inferences, the meaning behind the words, either written or spoken. Inferences are a necessary skill in the digital age.
The middle school is rapidly learning about active listening, as well, said Hartman. The class has been using Zoom, an online video-conferencing tool, for whole-class meetings, small group tutoring and one-on-one tests.
At the first Zoom meeting, with 11 of the 14 students online, the class learned what was expected of them in distance learning and got to connect with each other and ask questions. The students quickly learned they could not all talk at once, or when Hartman was talking because they got muted out, and had to show they were actively listening by nodding their heads.
Hartman noticed that later, during the group discussion, when everyone was not muted, the students seemed to wait and allow the student talking to finish before they spoke.
“Who knew interpersonal communication skills could grow while physically distant?,” said Hartman.
Shortly before the school closed for the coronavirus safety measures, Hartman’s class was learning about digital citizenship. The students have been learning how to stay safe in online communities, the dangers involved in providing personal information online, what to do if they encounter malicious behavior and how to avoid being hurtful online.
Upcoming digital citizenship topics will include how to determine if a website is safe, how to safely search the internet, keeping track of how much time one spends online and when to take active breaks, how to find out if an online source is a valid source and how to give credit to online sources.
With the multi-age classroom, working in groups is critical, said third to fifth grads teacher Lynda MacDonald, because the students are all working at various levels. Almost all subject areas have small groups break out from the larger group for sessions.
The class used to have two reading groups while in school, and each student prepared three questions to ask their group, as well as answering questions from the day’s reading.
Now, with distance learning, the students have to prepare comments in Google Classroom, asking and answering questions about the new book they started reading about African folktales, said MacDonald.
With the temporary closing of the school due to the coronavirus, all the middle school students say that they want to be back in the classroom, said Hartman. This says something about the school.
After all, Hartman won The Flume’s People’s Choice Award for best sixth through eighth grade teacher, and MacDonald got People’s Choice Award for best third through fifth grade teacher.
No school board election is needed this year as no one besides the incumbents were running, said Ruvo. Owens and Ruvo will retain their seats for another two-year term.
In other matters, the board approved the agenda, minutes from the March meeting and the consent agenda. The board acknowledged receipt of the administrator monitoring and board self-monitoring reports.
With the school closed there are no upcoming events planned at the school.
The next meeting will be May 13. The public is welcome to attend the board meetings. The school website, www.guffeyschool.org, has information on the school closure, board documents and a lot of other school information.
