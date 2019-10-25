The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 24 animal control calls, 363 citizen assist calls, five illegal campfire calls, 10 Motor Assist calls, 12 reckless driver calls, 142 traffic stops and nine welfare checks. The total calls amounted to 565.
Arrests
Michael James Brittain from Pine was arrested Oct. 17 for first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, chop-shop altering by removing vehicle identification number, tampering with physical evidence in order to ddestroy evidence, criminal mischief under $300. He was released on a cash/surety bond Oct. 18.
Lexus Diana Casarez from Evans was arrested Oct. 19 for driving under the influence, driving under restraint, resisting arrest and careless driving. She is still in custody.
Kristopher Oryan Coyne from Bailey was arrested Oct. 17 for three warrants: Denver County for fugitive of justice/dangerous drugs, Arapahoe County for fugitive of justice/sex offender and failure to comply, and Adams County for fugitive of justice/criminal possession of a financial device. He is still in custody.
James Michael Hannon from Pine was arrested Oct. 19 for domestic violence enhancer, third degree assault/know/reckless cause injury, telephone-obstruct service, harassment by striking/shoving/or kicking. He is still in custody.
Michael Craig Pellman from Bailey was arrested Oct. 17 for first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, chop-shop altering or removing vehicle identification number and criminal mischief under $300. He was released on a $500 cash bond Oct. 17.
Troy Alan Taylor from Como was arrested Oct. 14 for driving under the influence, violation of bail bond conditions, driving without drivers license, disobeying lane usage sign and off-highway vehicle operated on street. He was released on a $1,000 cash bond Oct. 14.
Jeremy Scott Warrick from Colorado Springs was arrested Oct. 16 for driving under the influence with two or more priors. He is still in custody.
