Two new land uses approvals near Alma were approved by the Park County commissioners on Oct. 31.
Red Canoe Holdings, LLC received a rezoning of 50 acres of a 105-acre lot adjacent to Alma’s southern town limit and the west side of Colorado Highway 9.
The Middle Fork of the South Platte runs through the property. Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife has a fishing easement on the property.
The land was zoned residential with a small portion on the northern end zoned mining. The new zoning is recreational vehicle park and campground.
Of the 50 acres that were rezoned, 10 acres will be developed and 40 acres will be left as open space and passive recreation with trails.
Originally, Red Canoe had worked with Alma to annex the property into Alma. But connecting to Alma’s water and sewer systems turned out to be too expensive.
Then the company filed an application with the county to develop all 105 acres for an RV park and campground.
Alma sent a letter opposing the rezoning.
After hearing a lot of opposition from neighbors, the planning commission questioned the compatibility with residential zoning.
At that point Red Canoe went back to the drawing board to reduce the impact. One example was reducing the RV and tent spots from 127 to 22, as well as requesting a rezoning of fifty acres instead of 105 acres.
The new development was approved by the planning commission with 10 conditions.
Before the county commissioner hearing, one condition regarding driveways was met and two other conditions were added.
One was prohibiting firearm discharges, as in target practice. Archery was allowed.
The second was approval, if needed, of public drinking water supply and waste water treatment requirements from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Pikes Pike Area Council of Governments.
Both must approve waste water systems over 2,000 gallons per day, according to County Manager Tom Eisenman.
The other eight conditions included submitting a drainage, erosion and sedimentation plan before any permits will be issued and fencing the property to prevent trespass but allow wildlife movement.
Two were to comply with CPW recommendations to reduce bear-human conflicts and using bear resistant trash containers.
Conditions regarding reducing possible wildfires were using only gas outdoor fire pits and compliant with any other recommendation from North-West Fire Protection District on defensible space and to enforce any fire bans.
Others included complying with county lighting regulations, generator usage for electricity prohibited between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. and trails being pedestrian-only trails, including wheelchairs or similar mobility devices.
Tower permit
A special use permit was approved for Public Service Company of Colorado to install a telecommunications tower on a nine-acre property it owns at County Road 12 and Hwy. 9. The property also contains its electricity substation.
The tower will be used as part of the company’s new intelligent integrated grid called the Advanced Grid, also known as a smart grid.
The tower will be able to communicate with meters installed at customers’ residences or businesses.
A Public Service representative said the Advanced Grid is being installed throughout its service area. It will also allow the company to respond faster to outages and move electricity around on its grid.
The tower will not be used to provide cell service. It will transmit individual usages back to the company for billing purposes.
Co-location on the tower will not be allowed due to security concerns.
Forest Service Title III
The county received $18,425.80 in Title III United States Forest Service funds.
The county advertised funding requests on its website in June.
Three requests were received and each received funding.
Park County Search and Rescue received $11,425.80 for building and equipment maintenance, training and required certifications. They had requested $9,000.
Coalition of Upper South Platte received its request for $5,000 for community wildfire protection plans and Firewise programs.
Firewise Bailey received $2,000 for wildfire readiness planning in the Bailey area. The organization had not requested a specific amount in its request.
Vouchers
Vouchers were approved for $210,121, with public works fund having the highest expenditures at $93,194.
The general fund was the next highest with $74,255.
E-911 fund spent $16,527 and the fleet fund spent $12,474.
The capital fund spent $6,534 and $4,846 was spent by the sales tax fund.
Human services spent $950 and the insurance fund spent $782.
The grant fund spent $443 and the conservation trust fund spent $116.
