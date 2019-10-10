The Park County Human Services Office is doing its part to ensure that all residents, regardless of income, are able to sustain energy costs throughout the winter months.
As part of that effort, PCHS is offering a Low Income Energy Assistance Plan, which is designed to provide assistance throughout the winter, Nov. 1 until April 30.
The application process for LEAP is confidential, free and can be quickly submitted online or by phone. Applications are only accepted Nov. 1 through April 30.
Annie Linnehan, self sufficiency programs manager with Park County Human Services, understands that assistance programs of any kind are only as good as the number of people they reach.
“We want to reach all eligible people in Park County, and we are here to assist them with completing their applications,” Linnehan said.
While many local residents might assume their income is too high to allow for eligibility in the energy assistance program, they might be surprised after reviewing income requirements.
For a household of one, monthly income must not exceed $2,371. The remainder of the sliding scale is as follows: two residents: $3,101; three: $3,831; four: $4,561; five: $5,290; and six: $6,021.
Applications can be downloaded on the LEAP website: www.Colorado.gov/CDHS/LEAP. Applicants are also welcome to call 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435) to have an application sent via U.S. mail. Applications can also be picked up from any county department of social or human services.
“If anyone has any apprehension or problems with the application process, they are more than welcome to come see us at Human Services and we will walk them through everything,” Linnehan said. “Nobody should have to go to bed cold this winter.”
If participants received LEAP last year and still reside at the same address, an application packet and reply envelope will be mailed to them. It can take up to 30 days to process a non-emergency application, but every effort will be made to make the process as expedient as possible.
The amount of the energy assistance benefit varies depending on a variety of factors, including the primary heating fuel costs and income. The program does not provide financial assistance for any type of temporary or portable heating.
In most cases, the energy assistance benefit is paid directly to the household energy supplier.
PCHS also invites inquiries about the weatherization program, which provides free energy efficiency and health and safety services to low-income qualified residents.
PCHS offices in Bailey are located at 59865 U.S. Highway 285, on the second floor. Offices are open Monday-Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Offices are closed for lunch noon to 1 p.m.
The Fairplay PCHS Office is located at 825 Clark Street.
