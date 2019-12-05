Ute Indians and other tribes, Spanish and French explorers, Zebulon Pike, fur traders, miners, ranchers, three towns, and a railroad were all at one time, part of the area known as Eleven Mile and Spinney Reservoirs.
Today, these recreational areas welcome thousands. According to Darcy Mount, park manager, approximately 345,000 people visited Eleven Mile this year and 50,000 visited Spinney.
For many years, the Ute Indians occupied most of the South Park region, enjoying an abundance of wild game, fish and vegetation. Spanish and French explorers caused the Indians to leave the area temporarily in the 1500s. Somewhere in the 1600s the Utes returned.
In 1806, after a failed attempt at climbing Pike’s Peak, Zebulon Pike entered the region called Granite Canyon (today, Eleven Mile Canyon) and then climbed Spinney Mountain.
Historical accounts are confusing, as some say he was in search of the headwaters of the Red River and others say the Arkansas, but in reality, he came upon the South Platte River as it made its way along a picturesque canyon.
In 1859 gold was discovered in the region, and once again the Utes were forced to leave their favorite hunting grounds. There was a major population boom with miners, but also ranching, timber harvest and fur trading comprised the economy of the region, and Eleven Mile Canyon was a transportation route. Some claim it was an easier route and avoided the high climb over what we know as Wilkerson Pass.
With the population growth, the need for better and quicker transportation prompted the opening of the Colorado Midland Railroad in 1887. The railroad transported much-needed supplies, but it was also known for its wildflower excursions, which brought passengers from Colorado Springs to the area to enjoy the many wildflowers that grew along the banks of the South Platte River. The railroad also spawned a profitable ice business for a time on Lake George.
The Midland was beset with many problems and turned into a financial disappointment. In 1921 it was dismantled and few remnants of its existence can be found today.
Eleven Mile Canyon features three tunnels from the train’s heyday, and smoke residue from the locomotives is still visible. Around that time, the City of Denver was trying to find back-up water sources for their rapidly growing population. In 1926 a survey was conducted for a dam and reservoir. In 1930 construction began and by 1932 the Eleven Mile Dam was complete and deemed an engineering triumph. The dam was built using stair steps cut into the surrounding rock wall. It rose 147 feet high. The dam created, at that time, the largest artificial body of water in Colorado.
Eleven Mile Reservoir immersed the three towns of Howbert, Idlewild and Freshwater Station, as well as several ranches, and today has a capacity to 97,779 feet of water. The Denver Water Department owns the dam and the water and it is one of seven reservoirs in Colorado providing drinking water for the City of Denver.
In 1960, the Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation assumed management of the area through a lease agreement with the Denver Water Board.
Eleven Mile Reservoir is located approximately 18 miles from Lake George on Park County Road 92. The dam is located at the south end of Eleven Mile Canyon, but the reservoir cannot be reached from the canyon. The canyon itself offers recreational activities as well. The entrance is off County Road 96 on the east side of Lake George.
In 1973, the City of Aurora began looking for alternatives to provide sufficient water storage and determined their water system could be served by a reservoir on the South Platte River.
Construction began on a 95-foot high earth-filled dam at the base of Spinney Mountain. In 1981 Spinney Mountain Reservoir was complete and was opened to public recreation in the spring of 1983.
The City of Aurora supervised the area until 1987 when they signed a contract with the Colorado Division of Parks and Recreation. In 1988, Spinney Mountain Reservoir was officially added to the state park system.
Spinney Mountain Reservoir can be reached from Eleven Mile Reservoir by following County Road 92 approximately 17 miles or off U.S. Highway 24 about 4.5 miles west of Wilkerson Pass to San Juan Street.
Today, both Eleven Mile and Spinney offer a variety of recreational opportunities including camping, boating, fishing, hunting, biking, bird watching, and even special presentations by park rangers. As stated earlier, thousands of visitors enjoy the beauty of the region. To find out more about the activities, rules and regulations, or camping reservations you can visit https://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/ either SpinneyMountain or ElevenMile.
