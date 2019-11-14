Spinney Mountain State Park will officially close for the season Nov. 15, or earlier if the lake ices over before that date.
Nearby Eleven Mile State Park will remain open throughout the cold weather season, offering winter camping, as well as ice fishing, when conditions permit. However, Eleven Mile was closed to boating for the season Nov. 1. Non-motorized vessels will be allowed to launch until ice-over. Electric trolling motors are not permitted after Nov. 1.
Park officials remind ice fishermen that ice thicknesses may vary considerably within relatively short walking distances. Anyone venturing out onto the ice should always go with a partner, drill test holes to ensure at least four inches of clear, solid ice is found consistently across the surface, wear a life jacket and carry ice picks, 50 feet of rope and a cellphone. Park rangers also recommend that anglers stay away from pressure ridges, open water and ice that is porous, soft or has granulated crystals.
For safety tips on ice fishing, visit https://cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/IceFishingSafety.aspx.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues to stock Eleven Mile Reservoir with trout, many of which grow to be trophy-sized. The Gold Medal fishery on the South Platte River between Spinney Mountain and Eleven Mile State Parks, known as the Dream Stream, usually has long stretches of open water well into the fall, so late-season anglers can still have an opportunity to get some catch-and-release fly fishing in.
Spinney Mountain will reopen in the spring when the reservoir is ice-free.
For more information, call park office at 719-748-3401 or visit www.cpw.state.co.us and follow Eleven Mile on Facebook for updated ice fishing information.
