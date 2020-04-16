The coronavirus pandemic has presented a variety of challenges that go well beyond the scope of health concerns. One of those challenges has been the economic harm done to small businesses, which, by all accounts, has been considerable if not unprecedented.
As a means of providing financial assistance to small businesses at the national level, the president signed into law the CARES Act, which contains $376 billion in relief for American workers and small businesses.
In addition to traditional Small Business Association funding programs, the CARES Act established several new temporary programs to address the coronavirus outbreak and its economic impacts.
First among those temporary programs is the Paycheck Protection Program, designed to provide loan forgiveness for retaining employees by temporarily expanding the traditional SBA 7(a) loan program.
This program calls for the SBA to forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks, and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities.
Business owners can apply through any existing SBA 7(a) lender or through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union, and Farm Credit System institution that is participating.
According to the SBA, other regulated lenders will be available to make these loans once they are approved and enrolled in the program. Business owners should consult with their local lender as to whether it is participating in the program.
The Paycheck Protection Program will be available through June 30, 2020.
Secondly, in direct response to the coronavirus pandemic, small business owners in all U.S. states, Washington D.C., and territories are eligible to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan advance of up to $10,000. This advance will provide economic relief to businesses that are currently experiencing a temporary loss of revenue. Funds will be made available following a successful application. This loan advance will not have to be repaid.
This program is for any small business with less than 500 employees (including sole proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed persons), private nonprofit organization or 501(c)(19) veterans organizations affected by the coronavirus.
Businesses in certain industries may have more than 500 employees if they meet the SBA’s size standards for those industries.
The third measure of relief offered is the Express Bridge Loan Pilot Program, which allows small businesses that currently have a business relationship with an SBA Express Lender to access up to $25,000.
According to the SBA, these loans can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing and can be a term loan or used to bridge the gap while applying for a direct SBA Economic Injury Disaster loan.
If a small business has an urgent need for cash while waiting for a decision and disbursement on an Economic Injury Disaster Loan, they might qualify for an SBA Express Disaster Bridge Loan.
Finally, for current SBA Serviced Disaster (Home and Business) Loans: If a business’s disaster loan was in “regular servicing” status on March 1, 2020, the SBA is providing automatic deferments through Dec. 31, 2020.
An “automatic deferral” means:
Questions about current loans and whether or not your particular loan is automatically deferred, business owners should contact their Loan Servicing Office directly using the following information:
Birmingham Disaster Loan Servicing Center; phone: 800-736-6048; email: BirminghamDLSC@sba.gov.
El Paso Disaster Loan Servicing Center; phone: 800-487-6019; email: ElPasoDLSC@sba.gov.
At the state level
Assistance at the state level begins with the Colorado Small Business Navigator and COVID-19 Small Business Hotline. The Small Business Navigator is the first point of contact for new and existing business owners with questions about federal, state and local licensing requirements.
The navigator also provides referrals to a variety of state and federal assistance programs and local small business training. In addition, the navigator maintains a comprehensive database of federal, state and local regulatory and permitting requirements.
The COVID-19 Small Business Hotline can be reached at 303-860-5881, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
A wealth of information regarding additional resources at the state level can be accessed online through the Colorado Small Business Development Center Network at www.coloradosbdc.org. Other pertinent information, such as business interruption insurance, critical business certification forms and COVID-19 disaster response webinars, can also be found here.
Local levels of support
Valuable information pertaining to small business relief can also be found online at www.parkco.us/758/COVID-19-Relief-Resources.
Some of the issues and resources addressed on the county’s support site include:
Colorado COVID-19 Emergency Hunger Relief Fund.
Colorado OEDIT Resources.
Colorado Small Business Development Center.
Colorado Work-Share Program.
USBG Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.
USDA Programs.
USSBA Disaster Loan Assistance and layoff assistance.
