Recently I saw a TV program that had a message so powerful that it kept me up half the night.
Basically it was a story of a little boy who could not move his legs, nor could he feel them. The problem was that the X-ray taken showed nothing that could cause such a thing.
It all started when the little boy witnessed his mother getting shot while the family sat in the hospital emergency room to get help for him for an infection in his leg that would not heal.
He, in his subconscious, thought it was his fault because, had he not been sick, the family would not have been there and his mother wouldn’t have been shot.
All the learned doctors on staff failed to figure out the connection between his guilt and his condition. Finally, one doctor, speaking from his own reaction to the shooting, did connect the two, both for himself and for the little boy.
He called a meeting and explained it on a personal level. When the boy understood, the feelings came back into his legs. The message was blazed in neon to me.
As I studied further, I learned that guilt and fear of being unloved can easily and absolutely paralyze a person. I call it blocking from now on.
The mind is a powerful thing, and I truly believe that our minds have the power not only to make us ill or even paralyze us under certain circumstances, but also to make us well.
Things go wrong in our bodies. Hearts wear out and get rusty. There are also unnatural invaders, such as viruses, that no matter how you research they still wreak havoc.
It has been proven that emotions such as guilt, feelings of unworthiness, and sustaining anger can make us ill and even kill us.
Dr. Bernie Segal, cancer surgeon, says there is no way a person can recover from cancer if that person feels unworthy of being well.
Dr. Norman Cousins says if one’s life attitude is negative, he or she will be ill.
Dr. Leo Buscaglia says if hate and anger and self doubt are not replaced with love, we are doomed to illness.
A fifteen-year-old girl believed if she was sick enough her parents would have to come together to care for her instead of getting a divorce, so she became anorexic. The doctor said that without medical and psychological intervention, she would have made herself so sick she would die.
We’re all born innocent and beautiful, but as we grow, we listen to the wrong words. We seek the wrong light, we follow the wrong star, we all have experienced doing these things and afterwards feeling guilty about them. Guilt is a heavy load to carry in life; actually, all negatives are heavy.
Maybe we need Wite-Out™ to delete the guilt and then replace it with words like grace and faith and joy and forgiveness and love as a gift to yourself.
That little boy, as soon as he realized that it was not his fault that his mother was shot, could walk again.
When one of my best friends called and said she needed to talk with me immediately, I told her how busy I was and that could we talk next week. She begged for my time. I was just too busy being a wife, a new mother and a student.
That night she hanged herself.
The guilt almost put me in the hospital. I could not even go to her funeral. I never knew what she wanted from me and I carried this deep guilt and “unworthy to be a friend” belief for sixty years. I have to believe that the past is done and I can’t change it. I have to know how very selfish and shallow I was. I can’t change that either.
You know, as I sit here in my chair, I realized something.
I’ll bet you that almost every human being all over the world carries guilt around. They have learned to bury it, learn to feel unworthy of good health, and substituted negatives for positives. They now can Wite-Out™ and clear the slate of all the heavy load they’ve carried, and that includes me.
I’ve learned today how people deal with guilt and how we can rid ourselves of that load. Just why do we burden ourselves carrying such a sad memory. Is it because of what Dr. Bernie Segal discovered? He said, “We cannot survive if we don’t believe we are worthy of good health.”
So, do we carry guilt to punish ourselves? Dr. Leo Buscaglia fully believes we are worthy of good health and a full happy life.
I don’t know about you, but I’m going to believe I’m worthy of good health. I want to be well on this last part of the circle, so I need to rid myself of guilt and all negatives and shine again.
